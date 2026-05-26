Amtrak Fails To Regain Metro-North Rail Access After Lawsuit

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the MTA does not need to allow Amtrak access to commuter railways in upstate New York and Connecticut for non-commercial train movement.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff dismissed Amtrak’s request for an injunction that would allow it to use the Metro-North’s Hudson and New Haven lines to transport test and supply trains along its routes.

The case stems from Metro-North’s refusal to allow non-revenue Amtrak trains, such as the new Acela cars, to travel on its rails; this is despite the 1991 “Hudson Agreement” and “New Haven Agreement” between Amtrak and Metro-North, which the federal rail service argued guaranteed it access to lines between New York City and Poughkeepsie and New Rochelle and New Haven for non-revenue-generating purposes, like testing the new Acela trains.

The decision is the latest development in a drawn-out battle between the two rail services, one state, one federal, that have been at odds over multiple infrastructure projects and basic procedures in recent months.

The MTA argued that the Acela trains destroyed New Haven line overhead wires in January and caused fires in Penn Station in May. Spokespeople for the transit authority said that both incidents caused service disruptions.

“We are pleased that the Court denied Amtrak’s petition for an injunction,” said MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan. “Metro-North is committed to keeping customers safe and protecting our vital infrastructure, and it is entirely appropriate for Metro-North to require Amtrak to agree to accept responsibility for any damage their trains may cause to the Metro-North network.”

The MTA believes that Amtrak pre-empted a possible operating agreement that would have allowed Amtrak Acela trains over its tracks, and Amtrak cut that process short when it filed suit on April 23.

Amtrak’s lawsuit claims that, as a result of the reneged upon agreement, Amtrak has experienced delays in passenger service in New York because it hasn’t been able to reposition train cars.

There is a little irony here.

Amtrak didn’t offer Metro-North access to its lines earlier this year when the governor had planned to expand Metro-North service between Poughkeepsie and Albany. Union workers claimed the expansion would cost jobs and bombarded legislators with messages arguing against the increase in transit options in upstate New York.

And the two transit authorities have been at odds over a variety of projects in New York City, like the now-delayed Penn Access Project to add four Metro-North stations in The Bronx.