Amtrak Fails To Regain Metro-North Rail Access After Lawsuit
The two rail systems are still going at it.
9:42 PM EDT on May 25, 2026
Before becoming Albany Bureau Chief in late 2025, Austin C. Jefferson was a state politics reporter for City & State NY, covering state government, elections and major legislative debates. His reporting has also appeared in the Daily Freeman, Chronogram Magazine and The Legislative Gazette. Having grown up in the Hudson Valley, he's always happy to argue about where Upstate New York truly begins.
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Amtrak | Kathy Hochul | Metro-North | MTA | Safety
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