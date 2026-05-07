VICTORY: ‘Stop Super Speeders’ Act Included In Final Budget

Speeders beware.

Gov. Hochul’s version of the long-stalled “Stop Super Speeders” bill will be included in the final budget, allowing New York City to require repeat reckless drivers to install devices that prevent the vehicles from being driven at excessive speeds — much like long-established technology that prevent convicted drunk drivers from firing their ignition if they’ve been drinking.

Under terms still being negotiated, the super speeder proposal will apply to drivers with 16 or more speed-camera violations in a 12-month period, mirroring regulations agreed upon in the version the state Senate passed last year.

Gothamist reported that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who has reportedly been the policy’s primary opponent, said emerged from a conference with members of the New York City delegation to announce that the policy — on which the state Senate and Hochul has previously agreed — would be in the final budget agreement.

The meeting with members on Wednesday was called to allay concerns of some lawmakers that included due process qualms, data privacy and details of how the program would be implemented.

Long Island Assembly Member Michaelle Solages, the chair of the influential Black Hispanic, Puerto Rican and Asian Caucus, also alleged that the program would adversely affect communities of color, though supporters point out that reining in reckless drivers will help people in those neighborhoods, given that Black communities suffer disproportionate traffic violence.

There were also questions about how many tickets would trigger the installation of “intelligent speed assistance” devices.

“[We wondered] what the right number is, obviously,” Assembly Member Brian Cunningham said after the closed-door meeting. “The initial language a year ago or so had six [speed- and red-light camera tickets in a year]. This language now has 16. Is there a perfect number, I guess, is the question.”

He classified the policy as “one of the last hurdles” lawmakers faced before wrapping up the budget.

Some members of the Assembly had suggested that the governor and state Senate were trying to force the policy down the throats of city lawmakers, who had basic questions about how the proposal would affect New Yorkers. But Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris said that trepidation from one corner of Albany was par for the course during budget negotiations.

“It’s hard to stop anyone from asking questions and expressing themselves. The Assembly has a seat at the table,” said Gianaris, a Queens Democfat. “They are one-third of the equation in getting this done. So if they have specific concerns, I’m sure other leaders will raise it, and figure out how to get through it.”

The debate about repeatedly reckless drivers was jump-started last month when Streetsblog reported that Staten Island cop James Giovansanti notched 547 speed-camera and red-light violations since 2022. If the Stop Super Speeders provision had been in place years ago, Giovansanti’s truck would not have been able to exceed the speed limit in school zones roughly a month after he bought it. He would not be prevented from driving and, in fact, would save tens of thousands on tickets because of the device. Roughly 15,000 drivers are similarly endangering their communities, yet getting the proposal across the finish line was an uphill battle.

Details are indeed scant on how the program would be administered; under the original legislation, S4045/A2299 from Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher (D-Brooklyn), speed-limiting devices could be ordered for drivers who had received six speed or red-light camera tickets during a 12-month period.

During negotiations last year, the bill was amended to apply only to motorists who had been caught on speed cameras 16 times (the red-light tickets were excluded). The original bill would have affected about 150,000 drivers statewide.