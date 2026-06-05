Big Mack Attack! Nassau County’s MTA Board Member Quits After Rejection By State Senate
Nassau County will be voiceless on the MTA board after the state Senate decided it was tired of David Mack's act.
9:29 PM EDT on June 4, 2026
Before becoming Albany Bureau Chief in late 2025, Austin C. Jefferson was a state politics reporter for City & State NY, covering state government, elections and major legislative debates. His reporting has also appeared in the Daily Freeman, Chronogram Magazine and The Legislative Gazette. Having grown up in the Hudson Valley, he's always happy to argue about where Upstate New York truly begins.
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