Advance Look: Hochul Offers Major Transportation Policies in 2026 ‘State Of The State’ Speech

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul's "State of the State book" is out, so why wait for her to start talking? Here are the highlights from the policy initiatives she's going to highlight in her annual address at 1 p.m. that she wants the state Legislature to work with this year.

We've already reported some of the news — such as her plan to rein in super speeders in the city and her proposed expansion of the Second Avenue Subway — but in her transportation agenda, she is charting a path that is primarily concerned with a safe subway, cutting red tape, creating access to new modes of transportation.

Here's what to know:

Street safety

New York City's worst drivers ought to be wary of Hochul’s executive budget proposal to allow the Big Apple to order the installation of speed limiters in the cars of recidivist speeders. Streetsblog first reported that Hochul will propose giving New York City the right to introduce a pilot program that would forcibly lower the speeds of chronically reckless drivers.

Details are scant, but previous proposals in the state Legislature would cap speeds within five miles of the listed speed limit for drivers with six or more speed or red light camera violations. If the program works out, municipalities in the rest of the state could have a crack at a pilot.

Road safety

Hochul’s executive budget proposal would seek the installation of automated speed enforcement on additional roadways in New York for the purpose of keeping road workers safe. Currently, speed cameras are only found in New York City school zones, the state Thruway and select highway and work zones. Technology that warns workers of vehicles that enter closed areas would be deployed, as well as advanced legal protections for highway workers who face assault.

New or inexperienced motorcyclists would need to take a mandatory approved rider training course before obtaining a license under Hochul’s executive budget proposal. New York motorcyclists have an optional safety course available to them through the state, but can obtain a license without taking it.

Big tech

Hochul is planning to introduce legislation that would allow autonomous taxi services like Waymo to seek pilots outside of New York City. Her proposal would seek limited deployment and have oversight from the state Department of Motor Vehicles, New York State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

Not everyone will be excited:

"We have serious concerns," Open Plans, the city-based livable streets group, said in a statement. "Any program to allow fully driverless, for-hire autonomous vehicles, like Waymo, to operate in cities other than New York City must be met with serious scrutiny. There is no evidence that AVs help us achieve our goals to make our state or city’s streets more people-centered."

The NYC subway

The state will provide the NYPD with an additional $77 million to Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams to continue enhanced subway patrols. Additionally, Hochul plans to increase the number of Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams from 10 to 15 percent. The Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams are intended to connect law enforcement with clinical staff from the New York City Department of Homeless Services to provide crisis intervention via clinical treatment and connection with services.

The move comes after a year-long Streetsblog investigation revealed what works and what doesn't.

The governor also proposed an increase in subway platform barriers. Currently, 115 subway stations have them, but her executive budget seeks an additional 85 to be installed this year.

Hochul also plans to fund an expansion of the Second Avenue Subway west to Broadway, adding billions to an estimated $7.5-billion project, but likely saving hundreds of millions of taxpayer money in the long run.

'Abundance'

The governor has proposed streamlining the state’s State Environmental Quality Review Act process. The so-called SEQRA is often blamed for lawsuits that slow or kill progress on housing and infrastructure projects. Recreational bike and pedestrian path projects on land that has already been developed or improved will be fast-tracked.