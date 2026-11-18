A detour from I-81 construction. Photo: Austin C. Jefferson
State officials on Monday permanently closed a ramp on an elevated stretch of Interstate 81 through Syracuse, the first segment to be removed as part of a teardown of the highway that ripped through a thriving Black neighborhood in the 1960s — and the beginning of an effort to heal the city it has divided for six decades.
Beyond merely removing and renaming highways, the plan’s centerpiece is the “community grid,” a street-level network that stitches together the divided neighborhoods and opens up land for more productive uses, as outlined in the city’s Community Grid Vision Plan. The first goal is maintaining housing for existing residents, who are sometimes displaced when property values rise to reflect the appeal of safer, more livable streets, a concern some residents have raised.
The aim is to repair the damage that highways caused to low-income communities of color in the 1960s, not repeat it.
“We’re getting a very good deal where we’re going to have a chance to make our community whole,” said Assembly Member-elect Mo Brown (D-Syracuse).
Removing the viaduct will free up scarce land for housing and health care institutions, and make way for better streetlights, sidewalks and bike lanes at street level, said Syracuse City Auditor Alex Marion, who said he attended his first public meeting about I-81 in 2008, when he was in high school.
“It’s about the physical structure being a divider in the city and being this wall in the city,” added Alex Lawson, a member of the Moving People Transportation Coalition.
Lawson said he remembers poring over early renderings of the community grid and thinking, “Oh my God, this is going to be incredible.” Seeing it start to happen, he said, is the true milestone from Monday’s ramp closure.
The community grid plan should be relatively seamless since most of the traffic using that ramp was local commuters, Lawson said, because drivers seeking to bypass Syracuse had already switched to Interstate 481 south of the city. State DOT estimates about 10,000 vehicles used the ramp each day. That makes it a natural first piece to remove: a slab of car infrastructure that mostly moved commuters past neighborhoods that have lived with the highway for six decades.
The remaining open question is about funding, Marion said. The city was supposed to receive about $30 million from the federal Neighborhood Access and Equity program for sidewalks, streetlights, trees and bike lanes on streets now buried beneath the viaduct. The Trump administration took back that funding, and the city has not identified a replacement. The state’s share was untouched.
Marion’s office recommended this fall that Congress replace the money, and he’s more optimistic now that Congress will have a Democratic majority.
Lawson, meanwhile, wants something else. On Monday, when crews started taking down the viaduct, there was no celebration or even any public event.
“I do hope that they have some sort of anti-groundbreaking event when they actually tear the viaduct down,” he said.
Before becoming Albany Bureau Chief in late 2025, Austin C. Jefferson was a state politics reporter for City & State NY, covering state government, elections and major legislative debates. His reporting has also appeared in the Daily Freeman, Chronogram Magazine and The Legislative Gazette. Having grown up in the Hudson Valley, he's always happy to argue about where Upstate New York truly begins.