Speaker Menin and 34 Council Members Tell Carl Heastie To Pass Hochul’s ‘Stop Super Speeder’ Plan
A City Council supermajority address legislative leaders, but it is the Assembly Speaker who is stalling action.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on May 2, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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