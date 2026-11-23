Advocates for mass transit and walkable cities are pushing back against a recent road builders’ report that urged New York state to nearly double its next five-year transportation capital plan — warning that the industry call to pour as much as $68.8 billion into aging highways will starve far more urgent transit, biking and pedestrian needs.

The October analysis — prepared by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association for the Long Island Contractors’ Association and its New York Roadway & Infrastructure Coalition partners — framed highway and bridge maintenance as a looming crisis requiring an extra $4.3 to 6.9 billion per year in state funding, even as New York’s non-car infrastructure faces a deeper funding hole.

Doubling down on a highway-first budget ignores what residents actually need to lower their daily expenses, according to critics of the $68-billion highway funding ask.

“With car and gas prices setting records, we need our leaders to invest in transportation projects that give us safe and affordable options for getting around, regardless of where we live, what we earn, how old we are or whether we have a disability,” said Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director at the Riders Alliance.

Before lawmakers rush to bankroll a massive highway reconstruction blitz, they should ask a more basic question, one policy expert suggested — whether New York even needs all of its aging roadways in the first place.

“We have this legacy system that we are abusing in ways that it never was even intended or designed to withstand,” said Rachel Weinberger, vice president for research and policy strategy at the Regional Plan Association. “Think about the opportunity cost of $60 billion.”

Rather than reflexively spending roughly $60 billion to rebuild every crumbling highway segment, the state should consider tearing down underutilized urban highways to eliminate permanent maintenance liabilities, Weinberger said.

Weinberger pushed back against the idea that New York must keep the highway pipeline going in order to preserve unionized construction jobs. Inventing road projects just to keep crews busy locks the state into a carbon-intensive system that has outlived its usefulness, she said; those same workers could build schools, public transit and hospitals instead.

Highway repair costs aren’t going down: Americans’ increased affinity for heavier passenger vehicles, like oversized SUVs, means more pavement damage and more frequent street repaving. At the same time, the shift towards electric vehicles cuts into state gas tax revenues meant to fund road repairs, Weinberger said. The surest way to rein in costs is to have fewer highways to maintain.

“We are making heavier and heavier vehicles. That’s more and more expensive to maintain. We are, for very good reasons, making more fuel-efficient vehicles, but that means our gas tax revenues, which are not in fact indexed to inflation, are eroded even further,” Weinberger said. “If I used to have to repave my roads every 10 years, but now because I have heavier vehicles, I have to repave every five years, I want to really think about, do I want to put a tax on heavy vehicles? Your Chevy Suburban maybe should pay more than my Honda Civic.”

The road builders’ own numbers underscore just how car-centric New York’s capital spending already is.

Under the current $34.5 billion FY 2023–2027 plan, more than 96 percent goes toward state and local roads and bridges, leaving just $1.32 billion — or 3.8 percent — itemized for “other” modes. That tiny sliver goes to non-MTA transit capital assistance ($968 million), freight and passenger rail ($230 million) and aviation ($140 million).

Pedestrian, bicycle and accessibility upgrades, meanwhile, aren’t broken out as standalone priorities in either the budget or the industry’s proposal.

To make the case for doubling highway spending, the report points out that construction bid inflation has eroded the current plan’s real purchasing power by 26 percent compared to the previous two-year plan, degrading the state’s highway quality rating.

New York directs 51 percent of its combined road and bridge contract awards to bridges — roughly double the 25 percent national average — yet 8.3 percent remain structurally deficient and 39 percent of state DOT-maintained lane miles rate in poor or fair condition, according to the industry report. In 2022, the state estimated it funded just 35 percent of its highway repair needs per year on average.

Those numbers may sound dire, but transit and street-safety advocates note that government has left non-driving modes have even further behind: The state’s last 20-year long-term needs assessment in 2007 identified $6.5 billion in non-MTA public transit capital needs and $2 billion for pedestrian, bicycle and ADA improvements.

Even if lawmakers wanted to grant the road builders’ wish list, New York’s traditional highway funding sources are tapped out. Dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund tax receipts have plateaued, with 80 percent of the fund’s disbursements now swallowed up by debt service and state operations rather than capital projects, accordingto state figures crunched by the highway group.

At the same time, state-supported debt is projected to hit 3.99 percent of personal income by FY 2031, leaving just $177 million in borrowing capacity beneath the statutory 4 percent cap set by the Debt Reform Act of 2000. To bankroll a $68.8 billion plan, the report floats raising the state gas tax, enacting new electric vehicle registration fees or implementing statewide road usage charges.

Washington isn’t offering an immediate bailout, either. Following the Sept. 30 expiration of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congress passed a stopgap extension through Dec. 11 that effectively imposes a 13 percent annualized cut to federal highway and bridge funding until lawmakers pass a full reauthorization.

For organized labor and the construction sector, however, delaying road and bridge work to rethink the state’s transportation footprint is a nonstarter. Patrick Purcell, executive director of the New York State Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, a labor-management partnership, told Streetsblog that policymakers cannot afford to pause for a top-down overhaul right as the next five-year capital cycle approaches.

“I’m always in favor of reviewing the transit system, and because things like transit, like everything else in the world, things change. So I believe in taking a look at it top down, but you can’t start that now when we’re about to start another five-year plan,” Purcell said.

Purcell expressed optimism that a friendlier incoming Congress will break the federal logjam and help fund major projects like the Gateway Tunnel. Pointing to the more than 600 structurally deficient bridges across New York, he warned that waiting for a catastrophic collapse before acting would hurt both working families and the state economy.

“My suggestion is let’s deal with it now. Let’s not wait for that disaster, let’s put money into it, let’s let the economy benefit from it. Let average New Yorkers benefit from it, and then let’s take a look at maybe a relook at how we do this with our transit system going forward.”