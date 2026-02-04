Skip to Content
Streetsblog Empire State home
Streetsblog Empire State home
Log In
autonomous vehicles

AV Snub: School Bus Drivers Close The Doors On Autonomous Vehicles

School bus drivers are joining the chorus of opposition to a possible statewide expansion of Waymo, but it could be too late.

12:13 PM EST on February 4, 2026

    The governor wants upstate New York to look like this.

    |Photo: Waymo

    ALBANY --- New York’s school bus drivers want to put the brakes on Gov. Hochul’s support for more autonomous vehicle testing around the state, as concerns continue to rise about the safety of the vehicles and their impact on workers.

    Leaders of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1181, which represents school bus drivers, mechanics and attendants in New York City, Long Island, parts of the Hudson Valley and New Jersey, don't support Gov. Hochul's bid to expand AVs when street safety is already a concern.

    "It's a computer, right? There's a lot of factors we have got to think about, we have children who run on and off the bus," Tomas Fret, president of Local 1181, told Streetsblog. "They don't run into the street, but it can very well happen, and a computer could shut down at any time. What happens if it shuts down right in front of the bus?"

    Safety isn't the only issue that was raised by drivers. Carolyn Rinaldi, vice president of Local 1181, added that she opposes AVs on the simple grounds that it will affect her workforce.

    "I mean, who knows what they're thinking," she said. "[I] feel like they're looking to replace all of us."

    But at the state Legislature's transportation budget hearing, Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder defended Hochul's proposal on the grounds that the New York City pilot has shown that Waymo's driverless cabs are safe.

    "DMV and State Police and our other partners throughout the state [are] comfortable ... that this is working and that at some point in time we need to go to the next level," he told lawmakers.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    Lawmakers aren't fully behind the governor's proposal to allow municipalities outside of New York City to begin their own pilots with autonomous taxi companies. Assembly Member Emily Gallagher (D-Brooklyn) is against the idea while state Senate Transportation Chair Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester) is a full-on booster. (Cooney is on the advisory board of the libertarian tech group Chamber of Progress, which supports a bid by Gov. Hochul to lower the cost of auto insurance that street safety advocates have slammed as an anti-safety measure.)

    The name Waymo is often used interchangeably with "autonomous vehicle" because of the company's standing in the industry. It has been piloting driver-less (and also passenger-less) in New York City since October, albeit with a person sitting behind the wheel ... just in case.

    But its future in the five boroughs is uncertain, as existing rideshare outfits and taxi drivers see the company as a threat. Street safety advocates aren't sold on the technology's ability to properly recognize pedestrians and cyclists (especially at night).

    And the National Transportation Board is investigating Waymo after a series of incidents in Austin, where Waymo vehicles failed repeatedly to stop for school buses as they loaded and unloaded children.

    The company said it patched the issue in November, but there were at least four more violations afterward.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its own investigation into Waymo after one of its cars hit a California child near an elementary school.

    Waymo pushed back on claims that its products are unsafe in light of the investigations and public concern.

    "Our vehicles have 12 times fewer crashes involving injuries to pedestrians and 10 times fewer serious injury or worse crashes compared to drivers where we operate," Waymo spokesperson Ethan Teicher said in a statement. "Our technology has driven nearly 200 million fully autonomous miles on public roads to date, and provides more than 400,000 rides every week across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta and Miami."

    Austin C. Jefferson
    @AJeffNY

    Before becoming Albany Bureau Chief in late 2025, Austin C. Jefferson was a state politics reporter for City & State NY, covering state government, elections and major legislative debates. His reporting has also appeared in the Daily Freeman, Chronogram Magazine and The Legislative Gazette. Having grown up in the Hudson Valley, he's always happy to argue about where Upstate New York truly begins.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from Streetsblog Empire State

    Today's Headlines

    Thursday Headlines: Work In Progress Edition

    No new updates on car insurance, which is an update in and of itself, and more news.

    February 5, 2026
    Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

    Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways

    "European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe.""European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe."

    February 5, 2026
    Promoted ArchivesIssues & Campaigns

    Promising E-Bike Subsidy Pilot Is Denied Funding By State Agency

    New York City's first e-bike subsidy program is stalled after not receiving state funding for implementation.

    February 4, 2026
    Promoted ArchivesMTA

    Does Hochul’s 125th Street Subway Have to Be That Expensive?

    The western extension of the Second Avenue Subway has a $7.7-billion price tag that calls into question the very logic of building it at all — but advocates and researchers say the train is a good idea that could cost a lot less with some minor alterations.

    February 4, 2026
    Today's Headlines

    Wednesday Headlines: Hearing Turned Sketch Comedy Edition

    Lawmakers poked the bear on transportation (but hardly have a bite to show for it). Plus more news.

    February 4, 2026
    Auto Insurance

    ‘Lowballing Victims’: Crash Survivors Furious At Hochul’s Car Insurance Proposal

    Crash victims and a key state lawmaker are not yet sold on Hochul's car insurance scheme, and hope that the state listens.

    February 3, 2026
    See all posts